UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,277 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 8.28% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMV. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,653,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 329.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMV opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

