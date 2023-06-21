UMB Bank n.a. Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.90 and a 200-day moving average of $210.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

