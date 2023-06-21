McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $410.33 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $301.90 and a one year high of $412.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.29. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

