Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

