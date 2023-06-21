UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,621 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

