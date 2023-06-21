Renaissance Capital LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at $84,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 458,596 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after buying an additional 156,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 280.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 688,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $15,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Down 6.6 %

ProFrac stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.