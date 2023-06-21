Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 921 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $43,428,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $19,290,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 31.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,663,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 875,559 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at $13,065,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at $12,008,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -64.93. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

