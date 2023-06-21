Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 367,079 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after buying an additional 897,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,388,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after buying an additional 421,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.90. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.