UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

