Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.25 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,462,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.