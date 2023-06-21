Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 1.02% of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,706,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,389,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,897,000.

Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

About Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

