Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4,358.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

