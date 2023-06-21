Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 162.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Cummins by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $233.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day moving average is $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

