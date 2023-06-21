Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.