Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22. The company has a market capitalization of $415.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

