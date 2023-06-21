Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $965,000 Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 985,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 334,380 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

