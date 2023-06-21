Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $897,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

