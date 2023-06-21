Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and have sold 99,825 shares worth $21,559,620. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.90. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

