Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.48 million.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. CL King began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

