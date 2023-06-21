Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

