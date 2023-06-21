World Fuel Services Co. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INT shares. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

