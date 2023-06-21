National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7496 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

