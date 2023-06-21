Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

KMF stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

