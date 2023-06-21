Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance
KMF stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
In related news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
