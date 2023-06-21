BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -238.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE:BRT opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,403,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,819,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,349,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,773,771.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,403,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,819,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,090 shares of company stock worth $1,095,005. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

