MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MEGI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

