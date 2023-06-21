New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
