Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Elbit Systems stock opened at $209.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average is $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.57. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after buying an additional 149,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.