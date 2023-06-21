Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Down 0.4 %

Omega Flex stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.55. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $128.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Omega Flex

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.