Portland General Electric (POR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 927.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after buying an additional 876,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,507,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

