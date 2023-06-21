Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

TAP opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

