Addenda Capital Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

NYSE LSPD opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 146.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

