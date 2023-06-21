Addenda Capital Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 122.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $369.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.08 and a 200-day moving average of $353.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

