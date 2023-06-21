F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in F5 by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

