Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Stock Down 2.7 %

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

