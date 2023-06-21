Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 85.8% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $297,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $257,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.