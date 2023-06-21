Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Stock Down 1.7 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $170.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.68.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.