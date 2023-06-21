Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 174 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

