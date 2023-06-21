2,442 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $120.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

