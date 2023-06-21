CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 50,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $2,001,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

