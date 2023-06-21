CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

