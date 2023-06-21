CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 6,190 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after purchasing an additional 422,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 179,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $283,838.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $283,838.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush increased their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

