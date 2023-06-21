Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 480,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 52,092 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. Barclays began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ORA opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

