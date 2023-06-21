CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 6,278 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,011,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of MANU opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. Analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.