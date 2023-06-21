CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Neogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.13 and a beta of 0.99. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

