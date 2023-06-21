CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,966 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

