5,036 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

