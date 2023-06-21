Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.86.

Eaton stock opened at $194.23 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $197.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.