Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 164 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greylin Investment Management Inc reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

