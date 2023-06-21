Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $438.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 228.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.19 and a 200 day moving average of $249.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

