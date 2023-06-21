OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) were up 14.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 145,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 110,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.33 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,314,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

